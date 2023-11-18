The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-14) 46.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-13.5) 46.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Mississippi State has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Southern Miss has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

