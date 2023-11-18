The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) play at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Mississippi State is totaling 21.4 points per game on offense this year (108th in the FBS), and is surrendering 28.2 points per game (88th) on defense. Southern Miss' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 35.3 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 87th with 24.1 points per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Mississippi State Southern Miss 325.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (84th) 365.4 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (102nd) 142.7 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (54th) 183.1 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (95th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 10 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards (127.5 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 500 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Seth Davis has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 307 yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin's 588 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has registered 41 receptions and three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put together a 349-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes on 49 targets.

Justin Robinson has been the target of 37 passes and racked up 18 grabs for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,845 yards on 151-of-284 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 196 times for 970 yards (97 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 388 yards across 61 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has collected 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 518 (51.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has five touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has 34 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 480 yards (48 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tiaquelin Mims' 54 targets have resulted in 34 receptions for 395 yards and one touchdown.

