Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks versus the Ole Miss Rebels is a game to see for fans of Mississippi college football on a Week 12 slate that has a lot of compelling matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
