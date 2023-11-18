Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mason Marchment find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Marchment has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Marchment has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
