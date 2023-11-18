The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn included, will meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Benn's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Benn has a goal in three games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Benn has an assist in six of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Benn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 4 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

