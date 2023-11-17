Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Scott County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morton High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.