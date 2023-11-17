Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Nuggets on November 17, 2023
The Denver Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic and others in this game.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
- Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: +130)
|0.5 (Over: -161)
- Herbert Jones' 11.5 points per game are 2.0 higher than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
- Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under (2.5).
- He drains two three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -132)
|9.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: -154)
- Friday's over/under for Jokic is 32.5 points. That's 6.2 more than his season average of 26.3.
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).
- Jokic has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
- Friday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That's 3.8 more than his season average.
- He has pulled down 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.