The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

  • Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank
286th 67.5 Points Scored 72.2 162nd
146th 69.1 Points Allowed 59.3 4th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.9 58th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
169th 13.1 Assists 13.5 143rd
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.4 235th

