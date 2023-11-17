Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oktibbeha County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Winona High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Starkville High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
