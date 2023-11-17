Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at Schollmaier Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats
- Mississippi Valley State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last year.
- The Delta Devils had 17 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Mississippi Valley State sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-18-0 mark from TCU.
Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|75.3
|136.3
|68.4
|143.2
|142.4
|Mississippi Valley State
|61
|136.3
|74.8
|143.2
|134.6
Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends
- The Delta Devils' 61 points per game last year were 7.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.
- Mississippi Valley State went 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.
Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|16-17-0
|Mississippi Valley State
|17-11-0
|15-13-0
Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Mississippi Valley State
|13-4
|Home Record
|4-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|1-19
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-7-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.5
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-7-0
