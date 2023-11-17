The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Mississippi Valley State compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Delta Devils ranked 231st.
  • The Delta Devils scored 7.4 fewer points per game last year (61.0) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
  • When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

  • Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
  • The Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
  • At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ LSU L 106-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 @ Oklahoma L 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 @ UConn L 87-53 XL Center
11/17/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/20/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/24/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.