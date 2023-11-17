How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Mississippi Valley State compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Delta Devils ranked 231st.
- The Delta Devils scored 7.4 fewer points per game last year (61.0) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
- When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-4.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
- The Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
- At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ LSU
|L 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|L 87-53
|XL Center
|11/17/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
