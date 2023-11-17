Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Humphreys County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Humphreys County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Humphreys County High School at West Bolivar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Rosedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.