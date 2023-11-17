Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Covington County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminary High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.