In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off at Colonial Life Arena.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Houston Christian Huskies vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cassell Coliseum
  • Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

No. 20 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • Location: Storrs, Connecticut

How to Watch Maryland vs. UConn

  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

Boston College Eagles vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Value City Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Boston College vs. Ohio State

  • TV: B1G+

Bellarmine Knights vs. No. 19 Louisville Cardinals

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Louisville

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Green Bay Phoenix vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena
  • Location: Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Creighton

  • TV: FloHoops

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa

