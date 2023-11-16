Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Marshall County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vardaman High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at HW Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Holly Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
