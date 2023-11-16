If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jones County, Mississippi, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hattiesburg High School at Northeast Jones High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Laurel, MS

Laurel, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

West Jones High School at Bay Springs High School