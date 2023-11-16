The UAB Blazers (1-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) take the floor at Bartow Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of Alcorn State's games went over the point total.

The Braves had 15 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

UAB was less successful against the spread than Alcorn State last season, sporting an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Braves.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 80.7 148.4 70.3 140.9 147.3 Alcorn State 67.7 148.4 70.6 140.9 136.8

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Blazers gave up.

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Alcorn State went 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Alcorn State 17-2 Home Record 7-2 7-5 Away Record 10-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

