Alcorn State vs. UAB November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) will play the UAB Blazers (0-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Alcorn State vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|13th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|3rd
|37.6
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
