The UAB Blazers (1-2) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-16.5) 151.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-16.5) 151.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. UAB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alcorn State compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Braves covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

UAB covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Blazers games.

