How to Watch Alcorn State vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) take on the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Blazers gave up to their opponents (41.2%).
- Last season, Alcorn State had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.2% from the field.
- The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished fifth.
- The Braves put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Alcorn State went 9-2.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.
- At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.7.
- Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 93-59
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/8/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|W 70-62
|Davey Whitney Complex
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 100-86
|First National Bank Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
