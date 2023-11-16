The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) take on the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Blazers gave up to their opponents (41.2%).

Last season, Alcorn State had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.2% from the field.

The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished fifth.

The Braves put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Blazers gave up (70.3).

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Alcorn State went 9-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.

At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.7.

Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule