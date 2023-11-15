Player props can be found for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Travis Sanheim, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:20 per game.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Sebastian Aho has four goals and nine assists to total 13 points (0.9 per game).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Sanheim is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 14 points (0.9 per game), with two goals and 12 assists in 15 games (playing 25:53 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 10 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Travis Konecny has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with nine goals and four assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 3 1 0 1 2

