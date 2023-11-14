Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Union County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Mountain High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithville High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
