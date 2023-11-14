Stars vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (10-3-1, on a three-game winning streak) host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center. The contest on Tuesday, November 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.
Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-225)
|Coyotes (+180)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won nine of their 12 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).
- Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in six of 14 games this season.
Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info
Stars vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|47 (13th)
|Goals
|47 (13th)
|35 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
|9 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (3rd)
|4 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (24th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Five of Dallas' past 10 games went over.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars are ranked 13th in the league with 47 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- The Stars have conceded the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 35 (2.5 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +12.
