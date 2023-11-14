Stars vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.
Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 while putting up 36 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.6%). They have given up 25 goals.
Stars vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Stars 4, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-225)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 2-1-3 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 10-3-1.
- In the six games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-0 record (good for 10 points).
- In the two games this season the Stars recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals nine times, and are 9-0-0 in those games.
- In the two games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won both times (four points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 4-2-0 (eight points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Stars went 6-1-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.36
|11th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|17th
|30.4
|Shots
|28.1
|30th
|25th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|23rd
|17th
|20%
|Power Play %
|29.09%
|5th
|1st
|91.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.47%
|23rd
Stars vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
