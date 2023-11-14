The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS will air this Stars versus Coyotes matchup.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 14 5 8 13 11 11 - Wyatt Johnston 14 7 6 13 8 5 47.7% Joe Pavelski 14 6 7 13 15 5 49.2% Roope Hintz 13 5 7 12 4 0 49.1% Jamie Benn 14 3 8 11 3 11 57.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 42 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 47 goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players