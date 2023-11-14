The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 239.5.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -3.5 239.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played three games this season that ended with a point total over 239.5 points.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 225.3 points, 14.2 fewer points than this game's total.

New Orleans has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 6 60% 124.1 233.2 117.6 233.8 229.3 Pelicans 3 30% 109.1 233.2 116.2 233.8 224.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

Against the spread, New Orleans has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and away (2-3-0).

The Pelicans score an average of 109.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks allow.

When it scores more than 117.6 points, New Orleans is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Pelicans and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 4-6 1-3 5-5 Mavericks 6-4 3-3 8-2

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Pelicans Mavericks 109.1 Points Scored (PG) 124.1 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.6 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 4-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

