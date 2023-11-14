Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 239.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-3.5
|239.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played three games this season that ended with a point total over 239.5 points.
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 225.3 points, 14.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- New Orleans has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.
- New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|6
|60%
|124.1
|233.2
|117.6
|233.8
|229.3
|Pelicans
|3
|30%
|109.1
|233.2
|116.2
|233.8
|224.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and away (2-3-0).
- The Pelicans score an average of 109.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks allow.
- When it scores more than 117.6 points, New Orleans is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|4-6
|1-3
|5-5
|Mavericks
|6-4
|3-3
|8-2
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Mavericks
|109.1
|124.1
|26
|2
|1-1
|5-2
|1-1
|7-0
|116.2
|117.6
|22
|24
|4-3
|2-0
|4-3
|2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.