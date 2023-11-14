Tuesday's game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-60 victory as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

The matchup has no line set.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 84, Detroit Mercy 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-23.9)

Ole Miss (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Last year, Ole Miss was 286th in the country on offense (67.5 points scored per game) and 146th defensively (69.1 points allowed).

The Rebels collected 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 30.0 boards last year, ranking 147th and 101st, respectively, in the country.

Last season Ole Miss was ranked 169th in the country in assists with 13.1 per game.

The Rebels were 299th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 15th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.3%) last season.

Defensively, Ole Miss was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.6 last year. It was 187th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.8%.

The Rebels attempted 65.3% of their shots from inside the arc, and 34.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 75.1% of the Rebels' buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.