The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) will visit the Denver Nuggets (8-2) after losing five road games in a row.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Denver has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 20th.

The Nuggets average 114.8 points per game, only three more points than the 111.8 the Clippers give up.

Denver has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 18th.

The Clippers' 113.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 3-3 when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 119.8 points per game in home games, compared to 107.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.5 points per contest.

Denver gives up 107.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 104 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better at home this season, averaging 13 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Clippers put up 116.3 points per game, 4.5 more than on the road (111.8). On defense they concede 100.3 points per game at home, 20.7 less than on the road (121).

Los Angeles gives up 100.3 points per game at home, and 121 on the road.

This year the Clippers are collecting more assists at home (28.5 per game) than on the road (20.6).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Jamal Murray Out Hamstring

Clippers Injuries