The Denver Nuggets (8-2) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT and ALT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Denver has an average total of 220.9 in its contests this year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 5-5-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.
  • Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played four games this season that have had more than 223.5 combined points scored.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have had a 225.6-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.
  • The Clippers have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 4 40% 114.8 228.6 106.1 217.9 223.9
Clippers 4 44.4% 113.8 228.6 111.8 217.9 227.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (1-3-0).
  • The Nuggets put up just three more points per game (114.8) than the Clippers allow (111.8).
  • Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • This year, Los Angeles is 3-1-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). Away, it is 0-5-0 ATS (.000).
  • The Clippers' 113.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 5-5 3-1 3-7
Clippers 3-6 0-0 4-5

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers
114.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
5-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
5-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
106.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
3-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-3
6-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-3

