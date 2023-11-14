Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Neshoba County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Neshoba County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Neshoba County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Philadelphia High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
