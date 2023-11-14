The UConn Huskies (1-0) face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 61.0 357th 34th 64.1 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 10th 36.5 Rebounds 28.5 328th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 30th 9.1 3pt Made 5.1 346th 4th 17.5 Assists 10.0 352nd 217th 12.2 Turnovers 15.3 357th

