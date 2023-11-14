The No. 5 UConn Huskies (2-0) take the court against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies gave up to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 4-12 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Delta Devils ranked 231st.
  • The Delta Devils' 61 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-7.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State scored 9.5 more points per game at home (68) than on the road (58.5).
  • The Delta Devils gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
  • Mississippi Valley State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ LSU L 106-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 @ Oklahoma L 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/17/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/20/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

