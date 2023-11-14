The No. 5 UConn Huskies (2-0) take the court against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies gave up to their opponents (39.9%).

Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 4-12 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Delta Devils ranked 231st.

The Delta Devils' 61 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-7.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State scored 9.5 more points per game at home (68) than on the road (58.5).

The Delta Devils gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

Mississippi Valley State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

