How to Watch Mississippi State vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games Mississippi State shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Lions ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 24th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 8.6 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Lions allowed (74.3).
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 74.3 points last season, it went 4-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.0.
- Mississippi State made 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Arizona State
|W 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|UT Martin
|W 87-63
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
