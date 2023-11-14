If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Falkner High School at Potts Camp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Potts Camp, MS

Potts Camp, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Grenada High School at Byhalia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Byhalia, MS

Byhalia, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at HW Byers High School