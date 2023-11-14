Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lamar County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collins High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purvis High School at Northeast Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Laurel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
