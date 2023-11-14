Tuesday's contest features the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-3) clashing at Gersten Pavilion (on November 14) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 84-75 win for Loyola Marymount.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 84, Jackson State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-9.3)

Loyola Marymount (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State Performance Insights

Jackson State scored 67.6 points per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 73.6 points per contest (279th-ranked).

The Tigers grabbed 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Jackson State ranked 249th in the nation with 12.2 assists per game.

The Tigers came up short in the turnover area last year, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 14.6 turnovers per game. They ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Tigers drained 6.3 treys per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.1% shooting percentage (291st-ranked) from downtown.

Jackson State ceded 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked).

Jackson State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it took (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 threes per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

