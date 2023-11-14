The Jackson State Tigers (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 45.6% the Lions' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Jackson State had a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.6% from the field.

The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed to opponents.

Jackson State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

Jackson State scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than away (68.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (75.4).

Jackson State knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

