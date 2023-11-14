The Jackson State Tigers (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 45.6% the Lions' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Jackson State had a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.
  • The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed to opponents.
  • Jackson State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jackson State scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than away (68.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (75.4).
  • Jackson State knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Memphis L 94-77 FedExForum
11/8/2023 @ San Diego L 87-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 80-66 CBU Events Center
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/19/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.