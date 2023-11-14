How to Watch Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jackson State Tigers (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 45.6% the Lions' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Jackson State had a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.6% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.
- The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed to opponents.
- Jackson State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- Jackson State scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than away (68.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (75.4).
- Jackson State knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/8/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 87-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 80-66
|CBU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
