Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hinds County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Terry High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Callaway High School at Clinton High School