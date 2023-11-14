Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hinds County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terry High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Callaway High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Clinton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
