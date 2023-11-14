Tuesday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) and Alcorn State Braves (0-1) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-41 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Nebraska, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Braves' most recent contest was a 77-42 loss to Mississippi State on Monday.

Alcorn State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Alcorn State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 82, Alcorn State 41

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves had a -67 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They put up 64.1 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball and gave up 66.4 per outing to rank 235th in college basketball.

In conference play, Alcorn State averaged more points (66.1 per game) than it did overall (64.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Braves scored 70.7 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 58.8.

At home, Alcorn State allowed 62.2 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (69.9).

