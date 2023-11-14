Tuesday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at First National Bank Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-68 and heavily favors Arkansas State to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

8:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 92, Alcorn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-23.4)

Arkansas State (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.3

Alcorn State Performance Insights

Last year Alcorn State scored 67.7 points per game (280th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 70.6 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Last year the Braves pulled down 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Alcorn State put up just 9.8 per game (fourth-worst in college basketball).

With 11.8 turnovers per game, the Braves were 175th in the nation. They forced 14.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 44th in college basketball.

It was rough sledding for the Braves in terms of three-pointers, as they accumulated only 5.1 made threes per game (13th-worst in college basketball) and drained just 29.6% of their attempted three-pointers (eighth-worst).

Alcorn State ceded 7.3 threes per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Alcorn State last season, 70.3% of them were two-pointers (78.5% of the team's made baskets) and 29.7% were three-pointers (21.5%).

