How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Florida A&M vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Mississippi Valley State vs UConn (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Prairie View A&M vs Abilene Christian (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Alcorn State went 12-2 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Red Wolves finished 155th.
- The Braves scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Alcorn State went 12-4.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (64.2).
- At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.7.
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 93-59
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/8/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|W 70-62
|Davey Whitney Complex
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
