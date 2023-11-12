Emily Kristine Pedersen currently leads the way (-18, +125 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican .

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:55 AM ET
  • Venue: Pelican Golf Club
  • Location: Belleair, Florida
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win

Emily Kristine Pedersen

  • Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-18)
  • Odds to Win: +125

Pedersen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 7 2 2nd
Round 2 65 -5 8 3 1st
Round 3 64 -6 6 0 7th

Lilia Vu

  • Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +260

Vu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 5 2 31st
Round 2 66 -4 7 3 8th
Round 3 62 -8 8 0 2nd

Amy Yang

  • Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +550

Yang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -1 4 3 62nd
Round 2 65 -5 6 1 1st
Round 3 61 -9 7 0 1st

Alison Lee

  • Tee Time: 10:51 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -2 5 3 46th
Round 2 67 -3 4 1 14th
Round 3 62 -8 6 0 2nd

Maria Gabriela Lopez

  • Tee Time: 10:40 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Lopez Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -5 6 1 11th
Round 2 67 -3 3 0 14th
Round 3 65 -5 6 1 10th

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Patty Tavatanakit 4th (-13) +1600
Azahara Munoz 4th (-13) +3000
Ruoning Yin 9th (-11) +5000
Megan Khang 9th (-11) +5000
Minami Katsu 8th (-12) +5000
Alexis Thompson 12th (-10) +10000
Stephanie Kyriacou 9th (-11) +11000
Wei-ling Hsu 12th (-10) +35000
Nelly Korda 17th (-8) +40000
Sarah Kemp 62nd (-1) +50000

