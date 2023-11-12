Stars vs. Wild November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski will be two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
Stars vs. Wild Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: NHL Network,BSN,BSWI,BSSWX
Stars Players to Watch
- Pavelski's five goals and seven assists in 13 matchups give him 12 points on the season.
- Roope Hintz has made a major impact for Dallas this season with 11 points (five goals and six assists).
- This season, Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists for Minnesota.
- In the crease, Scott Wedgewood has a record of 3-1-0 in four games this season, conceding 12 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 133 saves and a .917 save percentage, 18th in the league.
Wild Players to Watch
- Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's leading contributors with 15 points. He has scored three goals and picked up 12 assists this season.
- Through 14 games, Kirill Kaprizov has scored five goals and picked up nine assists.
- Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 14 points is via eight goals and six assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-3-1. He has given up 19 goals (2.75 goals against average) and racked up 168 saves.
Stars vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|30th
|3.93
|Goals Allowed
|2.46
|5th
|14th
|31.4
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|22nd
|32
|Shots Allowed
|33
|27th
|19th
|17.31%
|Power Play %
|10.81%
|29th
|31st
|68.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|93.18%
|1st
