The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Saints vs. Vikings?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Saints winning by 2.5, the model has the Vikings taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.8 points). Take the Vikings.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 58.7%.
  • The Saints have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 3-3 (50%).
  • The Vikings have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)
    • The Saints are 2-6-1 against the spread this season.
    • New Orleans has yet to cover the spread (0-5-1) when they are at least 2.5-point favorites.
    • The Vikings have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-1).
    • In games they have played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota owns an ATS record of 2-1-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (41)
    • New Orleans and Minnesota combine to average 3.6 more points per game than the total of 41 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (40.1) than this game's total of 41 points.
    • Two of the Saints' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).
    • The Vikings have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

    Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 57.7 2 45.3 1

    Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    9 191.9 10 36.0 4

