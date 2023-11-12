Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 12?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Suter score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Suter has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
