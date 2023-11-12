The LSU Tigers (1-1) play the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils scored an average of 55.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.

When Mississippi Valley State gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 2-17.

Last year, the Tigers put up only 4.1 more points per game (82.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (78.2).

When LSU totaled more than 78.2 points last season, it went 18-0.

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents made.

The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Schedule