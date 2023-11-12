How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks scored an average of 62.5 points per game last year, only 3.5 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- Jacksonville State went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 71.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Gamecocks allowed.
- Mississippi State went 20-6 last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 77-42
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 67-46
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
