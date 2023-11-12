The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks scored an average of 62.5 points per game last year, only 3.5 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

Jacksonville State went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 71.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Gamecocks allowed.

Mississippi State went 20-6 last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Mississippi State Schedule