Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Jones put up four points and two steals in a 134-116 loss against the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Jones, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 44.7 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks conceded 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Mavericks were the best team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.1 makes per contest.

Herbert Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 37 14 9 2 0 1 2 2/2/2023 35 9 2 1 1 1 3 1/7/2023 34 16 6 1 1 1 5

