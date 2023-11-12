Which side has the advantage under center when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) square off against Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Carr this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Derek Carr vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Joshua Dobbs 9 Games Played 9 65.5% Completion % 63.2% 2,121 (235.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,727 (191.9) 10 Touchdowns 10 4 Interceptions 5 23 (2.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 324 (36) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

This year, the Vikings are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 19th in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, surrendering the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (225.4 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Vikings are midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 14th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 923 (102.6 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota ranks 19th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (56.5%) and 29th in third-down percentage allowed (45.2%).

Who comes out on top when the Saints and the Vikings square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Vikings have ceded 190 points, ranking 19th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 2,952 total yards allowed (328 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,029 (225.4 per game). It also ranks 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Vikings' D is 14th in the NFL with 923 rushing yards allowed (102.6 per game) and 16th with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Minnesota is 29th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 19th (56.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.