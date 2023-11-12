With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alvin Kamara a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 346 yards (57.7 per game), with two touchdowns.

Kamara has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 43 passes for 272 yards (45.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0

